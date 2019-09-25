Tributes to woman who died after being stabbed in Southampton

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was stabbed in a fatal assault.

Cristina Ortiz-Lozano, aged 28, of Spear Road, Southampton, was found fatally wounded at a home in Spear Road just before 10pm on Saturday.

Cristina Ortiz-Lozano. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Detectives investigating her death have arrested a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

The man remains in hospital at this time receiving treatment for injuries we believe he sustained during the incident.

He will be questioned by officers in police custody once he is well enough to be discharged.

READ MORE: Portsmouth fan, 52, arrested over animal cruelty after police horse Luna punched ahead of Pompey vs Saints derby

A post-mortem examination has confirmed that Cristina died of multiple stab wounds

Cristina’s family has released a picture of her and paid tribute to her, saying: ‘Cristina, you passed away too soon, to join your dog Noa. We will never forget your vitality, your happiness or your determination to achieve your goals.

‘You always gave the best of yourself to your family, your doggies, your dreams.

READ MORE: Southampton fan due in court charged with possession of flare and throwing 'missile' on Fratton Park pitch during Portsmouth game

‘The word impossible was not in your vocabulary. We will always love you and miss you.’

Detective Inspector Toby Elcock added: ‘Cristina’s family is being supported by specialist officers at this sad time. We want to say that this was not a drug related incident, however it was isolated and both parties were known to each other.

‘Officers remain at the scene today carrying out enquiries and neighbourhood officers continue to patrol the area.’