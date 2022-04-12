Trio of robbers ambush teenager in brazen daylight attack near Portsmouth's law courts

The 18-year-old victim was ambushed in Winston Churchill Avenue, at the footpath leading to Worcester Close, at 2.55pm on Monday.

Three thugs on bikes surrounded the teenager before the victim was then assaulted, ‘sustaining a minor injury to his nose’, police said.

The robbers stole the teen’s black Canada Goose parker jacket before fleeing down Somers Road on bikes.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or the aftermath.

‘We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have seen three males, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.’

The first thug is described as being aged between 16 and 18, 5ft 8in tall, white and of slim build. He was wearing a black tight-fitting tracksuit, black gloves, black balaclava and blue and black Jordan 4 trainers.

The second attacker was also aged between 16 and 18, was 5ft 8in tall, white, of slim build and wearing a green tight-fitting tracksuit, black gloves and black balaclava.

The third male was also 16 to 18, white of slim build. All were riding bicycles.