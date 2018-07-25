Trio released from custody as Portsmouth attempted murder investigation continues

THREE people who were arrested in connection with an attack in Portsmouth last Friday have been released from custody – but remain under investigation.

Officers are investigating a serious assault which took place at Wilmcote House in Tyseley Road, Somers Town, on the evening of Friday, July 20.

Two men from Southsea, aged 18 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of committing an act / series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

18-year-old man, 28-year-old man, and a 37-year-old woman, all from Southsea, who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

A 32-year-old man who was also arrested and released from custody, has been released with no further action to be taken.

Any with any information should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180274847.