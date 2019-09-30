Twelfth man arrested by detectives investigating Corhampton gunshot murder

Have your say

DETECTIVES investigating a murder have arrested a twelfth man.

The body of Gurinderjit Rai was found in a car that was parked in Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton, on Saturday July 13. A post-mortem confirmed the man died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Police arrested a 51-year-old man from South Wales at the weekend on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

He has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

A total of 12 people have now been arrested as part of the investigation into the man’s death.

On September 20, officers arrested a 66-year-old man and a 42-year-old man, both from Winchester, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

On the previous day, a 20-year-old man from Winchester had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

A 39-year-old man from Winchester had been arrested on conspiracy to commit murder back on August 20.

All four people have been given police bail, pending further enquiries.

Seven other men had previously been arrested in connection with the death and released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

As part of the investigation, officers are currently searching a house in Battery Hill, Winchester. A scene is likely to remain in place for the coming week while officers carry out their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Roger Wood said: ‘This is a complex murder investigation and we would like to thank everyone who has contacted us so far.

‘We are still appealing for people with information on what happened to call us.

‘This can be done by calling 101, and quoting Operation Coach.

‘Information, including dashcam footage, can also be sent via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC19N02-PO1.

‘Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.’