Two boys arrested after child robbed at knifepoint in Buckland, Portsmouth
A 14-year-old from Portsmouth and a 17-year-old from Fareham were both detained following the incident last night. The robbery took place in Binsteed Road, Buckland.
The victim, a 14-year-old boy, handed over some money after a blade was held up against him. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook: “Two teenage boys aged 14 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in custody at this time.
"It’s after we received a report that a 14 year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint on Binsteed Road in the city last night. Cash was taken.
"As part of our investigation we’ve seized a knife and enquiries are ongoing.” The force confirmed the victim was unhurt following the robbery.
A police spokeswoman said the incident happened at 10.20pm last night, with the arrests being made just after 11am this morning. Police are carrying out Operation Sceptre to tackle knife crime.