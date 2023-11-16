Police have arrested two boys after a child was robbed at knifepoint.

A 14-year-old from Portsmouth and a 17-year-old from Fareham were both detained following the incident last night. The robbery took place in Binsteed Road, Buckland.

The victim, a 14-year-old boy, handed over some money after a blade was held up against him. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook: “Two teenage boys aged 14 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in custody at this time.

The robbery took place in Binsteed Road, Buckland. Picture: Google Street View.

"It’s after we received a report that a 14 year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint on Binsteed Road in the city last night. Cash was taken.

"As part of our investigation we’ve seized a knife and enquiries are ongoing.” The force confirmed the victim was unhurt following the robbery.