Two cars erupt in 8ft high flames after 'bangs' wake neighbours in Portsmouth

TWO cars erupted into flames after two loud bangs woke up people in street.

Police are investigating the blaze involving a red Ford Focus and black car at around 4.25am on Monday morning in Powerscourt Road, North End.

A Ford Focus in Powerscourt Road near the junction with Drayton Road, Portsmouth after two cars went up in flames at 4.20am on Monday, October 21. Picture: Ben Fishwick

Both cars were parked near to the junction with Drayton Road when the incident happened.

Neighbours said the car owner rushed out of his home – just a few yards away – to see his car up in flames, along with the Ford parked behind it.

Police were today at the scene of the fire making house-to-house enquiries. It is thought this is the second time the same car has been involved in a fire.

A Ford Focus and another car in Powerscourt Road near the junction with Drayton Road went up in flames at 4.20am on Monday, October 21, 2019. Picture from resident

A 77-year-old man, who asked not to be named, said: ‘I just saw flames, they were about 7ft or 8ft.

‘They were quite high, I think they were getting up as far as the tree.

‘There was quite a few bangs and quite a few sparks.

‘There’s something wrong, obviously, it was the same car twice. It doesn't seem right.

The black car damaged in a fire in Powerscourt Road near the junction with Drayton Road. A red Ford Focus and the black car went up in flames at 4.20am on Monday, October 21, 2019. Picture from resident

‘(The owner) came out of (their) house. There was three of them. They stayed there all the time.

His wife, a 59-year-old woman, told The News: ‘I heard the bangs. There was a bang then there was another smaller bang and I looked out the window, it was already alight by then.

‘It sounded the same as what happened last time.

A red Ford Focus in Powerscourt Road near the junction with Drayton Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Ben Fishwick

‘It was a bit scary. It woke me up.’

At the time of the last fire, thought to be in the summer, the owner was seen trying to put out the flames in the early hours of the morning.

‘He was kicking the tyres and back bumper,’ the 77-year-old said.

The car owner declined to speak about the incident.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: ‘We got the phone call at 4.25am.

‘It was in Powerscourt Road, one vehicle attended from Southsea.

‘(The incident) was two private vehicles damaged by fire.

‘Police were requested to attend and after we extinguished the fire the incident was handed over to police.’

Firefighters left at 5.39am.