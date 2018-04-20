Two cars raided in daylight break-ins

THIEVES smashed the windows of two vehicles in a brazen daylight raid at a golf course.

The cars were parked at the course in Rowlands Castle and at the Queen Elizabeth country park car park when they were broken into on Wednesday.

Officers say the incidents took place at some point in the afternoon and are now urging anyone with any information to contact them on 101,

PCSO Almera Toogood is now warning people to be ‘vigilant and report anything suspicious to the police.’

For safety advice, visit Hampshire Constabulary’s website.