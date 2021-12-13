It happened in Gosport High Street on Saturday.

Two patrolling PCSOs were allegedly verbally abused and threatened after attempting to move two people away from an area subject to a public space protection order.

Now Hampshire Constabulary has charged two people following the altercation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have charged two people after a pair of PCSOs were allegedly abused in Gosport High Street

Glen Matthew Isham, 43, of Trinity Green in Gosport, was charged with common assault of an emergency worker.

While Jody Alyn Hayles, 44, of no fixed abode, was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

Both were remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron