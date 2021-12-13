Two due in court after PCSOs were 'abused and threatened' in Gosport
POLICE have charged two people following an incident in Gosport where two PCSOs were allegedly abused in the street.
It happened in Gosport High Street on Saturday.
Two patrolling PCSOs were allegedly verbally abused and threatened after attempting to move two people away from an area subject to a public space protection order.
Now Hampshire Constabulary has charged two people following the altercation.
Glen Matthew Isham, 43, of Trinity Green in Gosport, was charged with common assault of an emergency worker.
While Jody Alyn Hayles, 44, of no fixed abode, was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.
Both were remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.