Two due in court after PCSOs were 'abused and threatened' in Gosport

POLICE have charged two people following an incident in Gosport where two PCSOs were allegedly abused in the street.

By Tom Cotterill
Monday, 13th December 2021, 12:01 pm

It happened in Gosport High Street on Saturday.

Two patrolling PCSOs were allegedly verbally abused and threatened after attempting to move two people away from an area subject to a public space protection order.

Now Hampshire Constabulary has charged two people following the altercation.

Police have charged two people after a pair of PCSOs were allegedly abused in Gosport High Street

Glen Matthew Isham, 43, of Trinity Green in Gosport, was charged with common assault of an emergency worker.

While Jody Alyn Hayles, 44, of no fixed abode, was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

Both were remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

