Two males seen running from address after daytime house burglary in Fareham

Two males were seen running from an address after they were disturbed during a house burglary.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Jul 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 11:53 BST

Police are hunting those behind the burglary in Lodge Road, Park Gate, between 3.30pm and 5.45pm on July 4. The back door of an address was smashed so someone could access the key in the door and open it.

The suspects fled the scene without taking anything after they were disturbed by a house alarm. Two males were seen running from the address into Malcolm Close.

Police have appealed for information, with a statement saying: ‘Did you see anyone suspicious in the area at this time? Do you have doorbell or CCTV footage that could assist our investigation?

‘Anyone with information should report online via our website, or call 101, quoting reference 44230268092.’

