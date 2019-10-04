Two men, aged 31 and 25, charged after taxi driver is robbed in Fareham

Have your say

POLICE have charged two men in connection with the robbery of a taxi driver.

The incident allegedly took place in West Street, Fareham, on Monday.

West Street, Fareham, were a taxi driver was robbed on Monday. Two people have since been charged with robbery. Picture: Melanie Leininger

Gary Crawley, 31, of Queens Road, Fareham, and Ryan Keen, 25, of no fixed abode, were both arrested and have now been charged with the offence.

They have been remanded in custody to appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, November 4.

A 23-year-old woman from Fareham was also arrested and released under investigation.

