Two men are wanted by police after convenience store robbery in Hilsea

At 9.15pm on Saturday, May 15, a man went into the Spar in London Road, Hilsea, and threatened a staff member before taking cash from a till.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything that could assist our enquiries.

‘Our officers will be in the area today carrying out their enquiries. Do come and speak to them if you have any concerns.’

Officers have been making door-to-door enquiries in Hilsea

Two men were seen in the area at the time, and police are hoping to speak with them in connection with the incident.

The first was slim and white, roughly 5ft 9in tall, was wearing a black jacket, black trousers, black trainers with white soles, a dark face covering and had a Pompey accent.

The second man was also white, around 20 years old with blonde hair and black clothing, and was in possession of two mountain bikes.

Police confirmed that nobody was injured in the robbery.

Officers have been going door-to-door in Hilsea and North End as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information about the robbery or knows someone matching the police description is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210188289.

