Two men arrested after parked car is smashed up in Portsmouth

POLICE officers are keeping two men in custody after a car windscreen was smashed in Portsmouth this weekend.

Hampshire Police is investigating an incident where a black Audi TT had the windscreen smashed on Saturday, January 5, in Spenlow Close at around 4.55pm.

A group of males approached the parked car and used weapons to smash the windscreen.

Nobody inside the vehicle was injured in the incident.

The group of black and white males then used a silver Ford Focus and a dark Peugeot to leave the scene.

Officers attended and two people have been arrested in connection with this incident.

A 54-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 31-year-old man, also from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, possession of knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and a public order offence.

Both men are currently in police custody.

Detective Inspector Abigail Leeson said: ‘We are working hard to establish exactly what happened during this incident.

‘Officers have been making enquiries in the Buckland area today, so if you have any concerns, please speak to them.

‘We also want to hear from anyone who saw what happened. If you have any information that may aid our investigation, please get in touch.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190005713