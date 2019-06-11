Two men arrested after pensioners are targeted by thieves in Fareham

TWO men have been arrested by police after pensioners were targeted by thieves in Fareham town centre.

An RAF veteran was targeted in a distraction theft on Monday, June 3, with police revealing that another pensioner was targeted just half an hour beforehand, losing £500.

West Street in Fareham, Hampshire. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190508-8587)

Now, two men have been arrested on suspicion as theft, as police continue their investigation.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Two men aged 25 and 43 have today been arrested on suspicion of theft as part of our enquiries and remain in custody at this time.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.