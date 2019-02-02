Two men arrested after series of betting shop robberies across Hampshire

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of betting shop robberies across Hampshire.

They have also been questioned about robberies at betting shops in Dorset.

Two men have been arrested

Hampshire Constabulary said the two men, a 29-year-old man and a 55-year-old men, are both from Eastleigh.

Here is the full list of robberies police are investigating:

Coral Racing in Bitterne Road, Southampton, between 8pm and 8.10pm on January 13.

Betfred in The Hundred, Romsey, between 8.10pm and 8.12pm on January 14.

Ladbrokes in Station Road, West Moors, Dorset, at around 8pm on January 16.

Ladbrokes in Long Lane, Holbury, between 5.10pm and 5.16pm on January 20.

Ladbrokes in Commercial Road, Poole, Dorset, at around 6.30pm on January 21.

Betfred in Upper Northam Road, Hedge End, between 8.10pm and 8.15pm, on January 23.

Corals in Oakmount Road, Chandler’s Ford, between 9.39am and 9.40 am on January 27.

Betfred, Bitterne Road, Bitterne, between 8.50pm to 9pm on January 30.

Both men remain in police custody at this time.