Two men arrested in Aldershot after police discover 90 wraps of suspected Class A drugs
Police have discovered more than 90 wraps of suspected Class A drugs on two men following a 'proactive' stop and search.
Officers stopped a white Vauxhall Corsa in the High Street, Aldershot, at around 11:15pm last night (January 24). Following a search, officers located more than 90 wraps of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, a knife and cannabis.
A 20-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A and possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. A 37-year-old man from Aldershot was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.