Two men arrested in Aldershot after police discover 90 wraps of suspected Class A drugs

Police have discovered more than 90 wraps of suspected Class A drugs on two men following a 'proactive' stop and search.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Jan 2024, 11:46 GMT
Officers stopped a white Vauxhall Corsa in the High Street, Aldershot, at around 11:15pm last night (January 24). Following a search, officers located more than 90 wraps of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, a knife and cannabis.

A 20-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A and possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. A 37-year-old man from Aldershot was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

They both remain in custody while the police enquiries continue. To report a crime, click here.

