The men, a 35-year-old man from London and a 26-year-old man from Essex, were arrested after man was found unwell in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Hampshire police said the man later died after being taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham where he died.

As reported, he had been found on October 7 at the junction of Broom Way and Spitfire Way.

File photo of police in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The arrested pair were first held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder but bailed until November 4.

When they returned bail detectives released them again on bail until January 7.

