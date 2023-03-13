A patrolling officer was approached by a member of the public in Temple Street, Landport, yesterday at 5.30pm. They had concerns over reports of bikes being stolen.

Police searches followed. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘The officer attended an address in the Tipner area of the city and arrested a 35-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of handling stolen property.

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of handling stolen property. Officers recovered eight bikes in Portsmouth over the weekend. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘Enquiries led officers to a second address in the Copnor area, where a 36-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen property. Searches were carried out at four addresses and officers located eight bicycles, a motorbike and a number plate, all suspected to be stolen.’

Both men are currently in police custody while enquiries continue. ‘As part of our enquiries, we would like to hear from anyone who recognises the bikes pictured,’ the spokeswoman added. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230099877.

Reports can also be submitted through the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.