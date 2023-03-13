Two men arrested on suspicion of handling stolen property after eight bikes recovered by police in Portsmouth
Two men have been arrested after several bikes were recovered by police in Portsmouth
A patrolling officer was approached by a member of the public in Temple Street, Landport, yesterday at 5.30pm. They had concerns over reports of bikes being stolen.
Police searches followed. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘The officer attended an address in the Tipner area of the city and arrested a 35-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of handling stolen property.
‘Enquiries led officers to a second address in the Copnor area, where a 36-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen property. Searches were carried out at four addresses and officers located eight bicycles, a motorbike and a number plate, all suspected to be stolen.’
Both men are currently in police custody while enquiries continue. ‘As part of our enquiries, we would like to hear from anyone who recognises the bikes pictured,’ the spokeswoman added. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230099877.