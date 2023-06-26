News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Two men arrested on suspicion of stealing cable from a Hampshire business

Two men have been arrested in connection with a theft of cable from a business.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 16:53 BST

The arrest comes after a member of the public alerted police to the fact that a burglary was in progress at a business premises just after 3am this morning (June 26) on Dutton Lane, Eastleigh. Entry to the compound of the premises was gained after damage was caused to a wall.

After arriving on the scene, local officers detained and arrested two men and seized a white Mercedes Sprinter van – which contained a large quantity of suspected stolen cable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 29-year-old man from Waltham Forest, London and a 53-year-old man Barking and Dagenham, London were arrested on suspicion of theft. They remain in custody at this time.

PolicePolice
Police