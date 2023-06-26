Two men arrested on suspicion of stealing cable from a Hampshire business
The arrest comes after a member of the public alerted police to the fact that a burglary was in progress at a business premises just after 3am this morning (June 26) on Dutton Lane, Eastleigh. Entry to the compound of the premises was gained after damage was caused to a wall.
After arriving on the scene, local officers detained and arrested two men and seized a white Mercedes Sprinter van – which contained a large quantity of suspected stolen cable.
A 29-year-old man from Waltham Forest, London and a 53-year-old man Barking and Dagenham, London were arrested on suspicion of theft. They remain in custody at this time.