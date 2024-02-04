Two men assaulted in two seperate attacks in Denmead - police launch appeal
Police have launched an appeal after two men were assaulted in two seperate incidents in Denmead.
The first incident happened at around 11.30pm on Friday, 2 February when a 53-year-old man was assaulted by two men outside the Forest of Bere pub on Hambledon Road. He suffered facial injuries and an injury to his knee, which requires surgery.
Later, at some time between 11:30pm on the same night and 3am on Sunday, February 3, a second man, aged 37, was assaulted on Bere Road by the same two men. He suffered a fractured eye socket and a chipped tooth.
Both victims attended the Queen Alexandra Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incidents. Did you see what happened? Were you driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle? Anyone who witnessed either incident, or has footage of what happened, is asked to contact the police as soon as possible.
A 23-year-old man from Denmead has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He has been released on police bail until May 5.