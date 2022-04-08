Two men charged for hunting with dogs, trespassing and poaching
Two men charged with hunting and trespass offences related to a poaching incident.
Friday, 8th April 2022, 5:41 pm
The pair have been charged following a hunting incident in Alton on November 15, 2021.Ricky Evans, 20, from Hogs Back, Seale in Surrey and Joe Inman, also 20, from Fullers Way North, Surbiton in Surrey are both charged with the following offences:
:: Hunting a wild mammal with dogs
:: Trespass on land at night and take/destroy game
:: Criminal damage
Both men have been served a postal requisition to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 3.