Two men charged with burglary of mobile phone store Three
Two men have been charged with the burglary of a mobile phone store.
Police were called at 4.05am on Sunday 18 February to a report of a break in at the Three store in High Street, Winchester. Officers attended and made two arrests at the scene.
Anthony Harbun, 55, of Ringwood Road, Bournemouth, and Leon Christian Cobley, 52, of no fixed abode, have been charged with burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal. They are due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 19 February).