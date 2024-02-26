Two men charged with firearms offences following South East Regional Organised Crime Unit investigation
Following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), two men have been charged with firearms offences. Steve Jones, aged 46, of Fratton Road, Portsmouth and Perry Binns, aged 37, of Westerham Close, Cosham have been charged with one count each of conspiring to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiring to sell or transfer ammunition.
The charges are in connection with an ongoing investigation into firearms offences. A warrant was carried out in Westerham Close, Cosham on Thursday, February 22. They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 25.