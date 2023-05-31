Two men charged with murder of Hampshire grassroots sporting record-breaker

Tommy Barton batting for Ventnor 2nds against Solent Rangers in a Hampshire League game earlier this month. Picture by Dave Reynolds

Police were called in the early hours of Sunday to an address in Ryde, Isle of Wight, where Thomas Barton – known as Tommy - was being treated by paramedics.

The 30-year-old died as he was being taken to hospital.

Cameron Baker, 27, of Leed Street, Sandown, and 27-year-old Rio Scott of Park Road, Ryde, have been charged with murder.

They have both been remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court later.

A 24-year-old woman from Shanklin who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed with conditions until August 28 pending further inquiries by detectives.

In a tribute to Mr Barton, his family said in a statement released through police: ‘We are completely shattered at the loss of Tommy. He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend to many.

‘He has been stolen from us and we are completely heartbroken. He will miss out on so much of life, particularly seeing his beloved daughter grow up.

‘The world is quieter without him in it and we will never fully recover. We are grateful for the support and love that we have received and hope you will all remember him as he was – a caring and generous man that lived his life to the maximum.

‘We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time.’

Barton rewrote the Hampshire Cricket League record books seven years ago.

Playing for Ryde Cavaliers against Portchester 3rds in a Regional Division 4 South East fixture, he blasted a sensational 331 not out.

It remains the highest individual score in the league’s history.

Barton clubbed 34 sixes and 19 fours as Cavaliers amassed a huge 518-2 in just 42 overs. In reply, Portchester were dismissed for 97 to lose by a mammoth 421-run margin.

Previously, he was man of the match when Lymington won the Southern Premier League T20 Cup in 2008 at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl.