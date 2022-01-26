Christopher Hale, 33, and Jordan Lewsley, 27, were both sentenced to five years each in prison after being found guilty of two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard last Friday how two men in their 30s were attacked while approaching the Gosport ferry port on April 18, 2021.

Mr Hale and Mr Lewsley asked them for the time before becoming confrontational – punching and kicking a 33-year-old victim in the head and face.

The court heard that Mr Hale, of Middlefield Road, Plymouth, and Mr Lewsley, of Sandcroft Road, Gosport, then assaulted the second man when he tried to intervene.

He was punched and then kicked in the head after being knocked to the ground.

Both victims suffered broken bones and other serious injuries, and were rushed to hospital.

They have since made full recoveries.

Officers arrested Mr Hale and Mr Lewsley at the scene.

They were both remanded in custody and were charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Det Con Lucia Davies of Hampshire Constabulary’s criminal investigation department, who led the investigation, said: ‘This was a serious and violent unprovoked assault on two men who were simply making their way home and we are pleased that Hale and Lewsley will now face the consequences of their actions.

‘I hope that this sentence sends a clear message that violence of any kind will not be tolerated and we will do everything we can to take these offenders of our streets and keep our communities safe.

‘We will always take reports of assaults of this nature seriously and investigate fully.’

