Two people that were arrested in connection with a fatal road traffic incident at a car wash on Bishopstoke have been released on bail, pending further enquiries. The 42-year-old man and 53-year-old man, both from Southampton, were arrested yesterday morning (January 24) on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. During an incident on January 21, a 35-year-old man was hit at Car Wash Bay, Bishopstoke Road. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the man sadly died in hospital on January 23. Officers are continuing their investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding this incident, and enquiries remain ongoing. Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Elizabeth Brunt, said: “If you were in the area at the time (12:14pm) and witnessed anything of the incident, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44240032079. “You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. “We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have any footage of the incident, including dash cam, mobile phone, or CCTV.” If you have any information regarding the fatal collision, contact the police. Click here to report information online.