Two men sentenced for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Portsmouth

At Portsmouth Crown Court last week, Stelvio De Jesus Rescova, 24, of Carrick Road, Bedford, and David Bidder, 40, of Fawcett Road in Portsmouth, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court last week for sentencing in connection with the supply of class A drugs.

Rescova, who pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, was convicted by a jury earlier this year – while Bidder pleaded guilty.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth bus driver Stephen Holmes retires after 35 years of dedicated service

Stelvio De Jesus Rescova, 24, of Carrick Road, Bedford, left, and David Bidder, 40, of Fawcett Road in Portsmouth, have been sentenced. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

The court heard that on March 31 2021, officers from Portsmouth's High Harm Team were patrolling in the city and saw what they believed to be drug-related activity in the Landport and Fratton areas.

Bidder was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and his home was searched. While at the address, officers found Rescova in possession of £545 in cash, as well as crack cocaine and heroin. He was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and released from police custody on conditional bail while officers carried out enquiries.

A few weeks later, Rescova was found in Southsea with more than £300 in cash and approximately £1580 worth of crack cocaine and heroin. Rescova was also in possession of a mobile phone linked to a local drug line.

Bidder and Rescova were later charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third person, 25-year-old Gemma Bevis-Lacey, of no fixed abode, was also charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs in connection with this investigation. She pleaded guilty and is due to be sentenced next month.

Police Constable Samuel Davy, who led the investigation, said: ‘By convicting Rescova, Bidder and Bevis-Lacey, we have intercepted the local drug line they were part of and in turn taken another positive step towards disrupting Class A drug supply in Portsmouth.

‘Heroin and crack cocaine not only destroys the lives of those people taking the drug, but also creates a ripple effect of harm through our community – from the organised crime and serious violence that goes hand in hand with drug supply to the exploitation of vulnerable children as drug runners and adults whose properties are taken over by drug dealers as a base for their criminal enterprise.

‘I hope that this sentence shows our dedication to making Portsmouth a safer place to live, and sends a stark warning to anyone out there who is dealing drugs that we will find you and make sure justice is served.’

Advertisement Hide Ad