Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The police were called at 2:22pm on December 29 to a report that a man carrying a knife had entered the store and made threats to a member of staff before jumping over the counter and stealing the till, which contained £300, before running away with a second man. Nobody was injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation was launched and following CCTV and forensic enquiries officers arrested McEwan, 38, of Montague Avenue, and Taylor, 42, of no fixed abode. They were subsequently both charged with robbery. McEwan was also charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

At their court hearing yesterday, McEwan was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison while Taylor was sentenced to three years and eight months.

Police staff investigator Sarah Stewart, of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Western Area Crime Team - who led the investigation – said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the staff member involved and customers who were in the store at the time of the incident, which included children. The fact that this crime took place in the middle of the afternoon just demonstrates the brazenness and arrogance of McEwan and Taylor, who clearly had no regard for the impact on those around them.

“I hope that the swift arrest and charge of both offenders demonstrates to the public how seriously we take offences of this nature. No-one should have to fear violence or threatening behaviour while at work or simply going about their daily business within their community, and we will not tolerate it.

Advertisement Hide Ad