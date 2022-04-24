The pair were assaulted in Telephone Road, in Southsea, in the early hours of this morning.

They had been walking in the street between 3am and 4am when police say they became ‘embroiled in an altercation with a group or 10 to 12 people’.

‘They were then physically assaulted, before they managed to escape their attackers and flee from the area on foot,’ a police spokesman said.

A 20-year-old man from Southsea suffered a broken jaw, while a 21-year-old man from Southampton suffered minor injuries to his knee.

Police are now appealing to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who witnessed the brawl, or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting crime reference number 44220159616.