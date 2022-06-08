Four houses were targeted in a burglary spree which took place yesterday (June 7).

Between 9.30am and 12.30pm, a house in Catisfield Lane, Titchfield, was burgled and some money was reported stolen.

Between 6.30am and 1.30pm, a house on Catisfield Road, Titchfield, was burgled and various items are suspected to have been stolen including watches, beauty products and electrical goods.

Police tape.

At around 12.10pm two men were disturbed whilst breaking into a house on Gardner Road, Titchfield.

They ran from the address in the direction of Titchfield village centre.

At around 12.30pm, a burglar alarm was activated at a house on Brook Lane, Warsash.

An untidy search was conducted at the address but nothing was reported stolen.

Officers have been making enquiries in the areas affected and continue to investigate these incidents.

A police spokesman said: ‘The two men suspected of being responsible were described as wearing black hoodies and masks.

‘We’re asking anyone who saw two men dressed in this manner and acting suspiciously in the areas, or who has any CCTV, Ring doorbell footage, or dash cam footage in these areas and surrounding areas that may have captured these two men to please get in touch with police.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220225011. You can also submit information to us online here: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.