Two pedestrians in their seventies were seriously injured after a car drove into the front of a pub.

The car, which was being driven by an 89-year-old woman, crashed into The Three Fishes pub in Worthing at about 5.20pm yesterday.

Two pedestrians were injured in the collision

The road was closed while emergency services treated the injured.

This morning, police issued a witness appeal - and now, a spokesman for Wetherspoons, which runs the pub, has also released a statement.

Eddie Gershon said the pub was 'effectively closed for a couple of hours' after the incident, and that a member of staff 'dealt with the situation well and helped the emergency services as much as he could'.

He claimed that a family with young children who were customers saw what happened.

Emergency services at the scene

He described the damage to the building as 'moderate', including some 'dents and scratches' to a pillar outside the entrance, which would need repairing - but there was no major structural damage.

The pub is open as usual today, he confirmed.