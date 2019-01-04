Two pedestrians in their seventies were seriously injured after a car drove into the front of a pub.
The car, which was being driven by an 89-year-old woman, crashed into The Three Fishes pub in Worthing at about 5.20pm yesterday.
The road was closed while emergency services treated the injured.
This morning, police issued a witness appeal - and now, a spokesman for Wetherspoons, which runs the pub, has also released a statement.
Eddie Gershon said the pub was 'effectively closed for a couple of hours' after the incident, and that a member of staff 'dealt with the situation well and helped the emergency services as much as he could'.
He claimed that a family with young children who were customers saw what happened.
He described the damage to the building as 'moderate', including some 'dents and scratches' to a pillar outside the entrance, which would need repairing - but there was no major structural damage.
The pub is open as usual today, he confirmed.