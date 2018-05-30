Two people arrested in Mutiny Festival drug investigation released from custody

Have your say

TWO people arrested as part of an investigation into drug supply at Mutiny Festival have been released.

The 21-year-old woman from Waterlooville and the 21-year-old man from Havant remain under investigation, a police spokeswoman said.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

As previously reported in The News, three other people were arrested Sunday night but released under investigation yesterday.

Anyone who has information should call 101.

It comes after two young people died on Saturday after falling ill at the music festival held on King George V Playing Fields, in Cosham.

Georgia Jones, 18, from Havant, and Tommy Cowan, 20, from West Leigh, died at Queen Alexandra Hospital later that night.

Organisers cancelled Sunday’s event as a ‘safety precaution’ and founder Luke Betts has today spoken of his heartbreak over the deaths.

