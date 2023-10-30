News you can trust since 1877
Two people stabbed in Portsmouth home invasion by suspected burglar during terrifying incident

A Fareham man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at a Portsmouth house by a suspected burglar during a terrifying incident.
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:51 GMT
Police swarmed to New Road on Friday evening at 7.40pm after being alerted to the incident that saw the victims attacked after a male entered the address.

Officers hunted the attacker while others stood guard at the property as paramedics treated the injured people before they were rushed to hospital.

Police attend stabbing incident in New Road, Portsmouth. Pic: Stuart VaizeyPolice attend stabbing incident in New Road, Portsmouth. Pic: Stuart Vaizey
Police attend stabbing incident in New Road, Portsmouth. Pic: Stuart Vaizey
A 28-year-old man from Fareham was located and arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and aggravated burglary.

A police spokeswoman said they attended the address and found two people had been stabbed before adding: “Officers attended and located one person with minor injuries and one person with serious injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

“A 28-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and aggravated burglary. He remains in custody at this time.”