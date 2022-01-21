Two police officers taken to hospital after woman slams into patrolling vehicles on the Isle of Wight
THREE people – including two police officers – have been taken to hospital after following a crash involving an alleged drunk-driver.
The smash took place on last night at about 7.15pm.
A patrolling police car was at the junction of Leeds Street and Fitzroy Street, in Sandown on the Isle of Wight, when a Mini Cooper slammed into it.
The two police officers hurt in the incident were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.
The passenger of the Mini, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. However, Hampshire police said they were ‘not deemed life-threatening’.
A spokesman added: ‘The driver, 32-year-old Danielle Tuffrey of Atherley Park Way in Shanklin, has been charged with drink driving, driving without insurance, and driving without a valid test certificate.’
She was bailed to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court on February 4.