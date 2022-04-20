Both boys, aged 15 and 17, from Portsmouth, were detained on suspicion of non-dwelling burglary.

GT Hewett and & Sons was broken into on March 2 during the early hours of the morning, at 3.51am.

Damage to the shop at GT Hewett & Son, Copnor, Portsmouth, on March 2, 2022.

The entrance of the dealership, in Copnor Road, was ruined.

Criminals reportedly burst through the entrance in stolen cars, a Fiat 500 and MG TF, and left the scene.

Wood and glass shards were scattered over the shop floor and across the street.

Owner James Hewett, who has worked full-time at the family business for 15 years, said he was horrified when he ran out of his house next door and saw the damage.

Owner James Hewett said he was furious when he saw the damage to his family business.

Speaking on the day of the burglary, he told The News: ‘I came straight out of my house to see the scene of broken bits of door and glass all over the pavement and all over the road.

‘A significant amount of damage caused to the outside of the building.

‘Someone broke into the building and drove a car from the inside through the doors out.’

The third-generation owner was thankful of the ‘heartening’ and ‘great’ for the local community, who rallied around the business after the burglary.

Wood and glass was strewn over the shop floor and the street in Copnor Road following the burglary.

Despite this silver lining, the family was left furious by what happened, due to the financial and emotional setbacks.

Mr Hewett said: ‘When you work hard, long hours, long days, seven days a week, it’s gutting that someone feels they have the right to damage your hard work, and make things even more difficult than they are in the current climate.’

Both teenagers have been released under investigation by Hampshire police.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We have made two arrests in this case.

‘A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy, both from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of non-dwelling burglary.

‘Both have been released from police custody but remain under investigation while our enquiries continue.

‘Both vehicles have been recovered and enquiries are ongoing.’