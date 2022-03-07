Two swans shot by catapult with one left covered in blood with hole in head

Police have been contacted after two swans were used for ‘target practice’ by two suspected young teenagers at Chichester Golf Club, Hunston.

West Sussex Wildlife Protection was called out to the injured swans shot with ball bearings from a catapult.

Two swans were shot at Chichester Golf Club. Pic West Sussex Wildlife Protection

One swan, which had serious head injuries, was taken to Fitzalan Vets at Littlehampton. The other swan, suffering minor injuries, could not be captured it as it was on water. Jaine Wild, one of the rescuers, said: ‘The poor swan we rescued was covered in blood and I could clearly see a hole where the ball bearing had gone through part of the head. I am so angry that such young people can behave in such a disgusting manner.

‘This poor innocent creature has used as target practice. Next it will be someone's cat or dog. What mind-set must these kids be in? The parents need to sort this behaviour out, and I am so grateful for the valiant efforts of Chichester Golf Club staff in the assistance they are giving to the police over this matter.’

