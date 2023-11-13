News you can trust since 1877
Two teenagers directed to leave area by police following reports of aggressive shoplifters in Fareham

Police officers had to respond to aggressive teenage shoplifters in Fareham.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Nov 2023, 18:50 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 18:51 GMT
This afternoon (November 12), a number of officers had to attend an incident involving teenagers.

On Facebook, Fareham Police said: “You may have seen multiple Officers respond to the pedestrian precinct on West Street within the past hour.

“Police responded to reports of aggressive shoplifters inside a shop in the Town Centre.

Teenagers detained following reports of aggressive shoplifters.Teenagers detained following reports of aggressive shoplifters.
“Upon the first Officer's arrival, members of the group were volatile towards the Officer, causing the Officer to ask for assistance.

“A 15-year-old girl from Sussex and a teenage boy, were detained at the scene by Police.”

The teens were both searched and the incident is now being investigated by police officers.

The two youngsters were directed to leave the Fareham area by officers dealing with the situation.

If you see an incident, report it to the police via the website, 101 or call 999 in emergencies. Click here for more information.