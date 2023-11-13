Two teenagers directed to leave area by police following reports of aggressive shoplifters in Fareham
Police officers had to respond to aggressive teenage shoplifters in Fareham.
On Facebook, Fareham Police said: “You may have seen multiple Officers respond to the pedestrian precinct on West Street within the past hour.
“Upon the first Officer's arrival, members of the group were volatile towards the Officer, causing the Officer to ask for assistance.
“A 15-year-old girl from Sussex and a teenage boy, were detained at the scene by Police.”
The two youngsters were directed to leave the Fareham area by officers dealing with the situation.