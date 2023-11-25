Two women have been assaulted in Guildhall and both of them have sustained injuries – the police have launched an appeal for information.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At around 3.40am on Friday, November 24 two women were at the Guildhall by the ice rink when they were approached by a group of five or six men. The men made comments towards the women and then two of the men assaulted the women.

One of the women, a 19-year-old, was spat at and slapped, causing her to fall to the floor where she was then hit. She a cut lip and swelling to her face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other woman, a 19-year-old, was slapped and hit. She suffered bruising and swelling to her eye.

Police officers are appealing for information after two young women, both 19-years-old, were assaulted in Guildhall Square by two men.

The men then ran off in the direction of Charles Dickens Street but officers have descriptions of the men who carried out the assaults.

One of the men is described as black, aged 20 to 21, around 5ft 11ins, of lean build and wearing a green / grey coloured puffer jacket.

The other man is described as black, aged 20 to 21, around 5ft 6ins, of stocky build and with short dreadlocks. He was wearing a black top and zip up jumper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad