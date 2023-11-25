Two women assaulted in Guildhall by the Portsmouth on Ice rink, police confirm
and live on Freeview channel 276
At around 3.40am on Friday, November 24 two women were at the Guildhall by the ice rink when they were approached by a group of five or six men. The men made comments towards the women and then two of the men assaulted the women.
One of the women, a 19-year-old, was spat at and slapped, causing her to fall to the floor where she was then hit. She a cut lip and swelling to her face.
The other woman, a 19-year-old, was slapped and hit. She suffered bruising and swelling to her eye.
The men then ran off in the direction of Charles Dickens Street but officers have descriptions of the men who carried out the assaults.
One of the men is described as black, aged 20 to 21, around 5ft 11ins, of lean build and wearing a green / grey coloured puffer jacket.
The other man is described as black, aged 20 to 21, around 5ft 6ins, of stocky build and with short dreadlocks. He was wearing a black top and zip up jumper.
PC Tania Ahmed, said: “This was a shocking incident where two young women have been assaulted. I am urging anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward and speak to us. Were you in the area? Did you see what happened? Anyone with information is urged to contact us as soon as possible.”