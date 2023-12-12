News you can trust since 1877
Two women in the frame for stealing £800 worth of pairs of glasses from Boots - as CCTV pictures released

Two women in the frame after several pairs of glasses worth nearly £800 from Boots were stolen are now being hunted by police.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Dec 2023, 20:02 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 20:18 GMT
The women have now had their pictures released by police having seemingly not seen CCTV cameras. “We would like to speak to them in connection with a shoplifting incident which occurred at Boots Opticians, High Street, Lymington,” a police statement said.

The incident involved the theft of several pairs of glasses valued at £770, which occurred between 1.20pm and 1.25pm on 26 November. The glasses were concealed under a jacket and taken from the store without payment.

Police appeal. Pic: Hants policePolice appeal. Pic: Hants police
“We believe the women in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us,” the statement added. “Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”

Call 101 quoting incident number 44230484255.