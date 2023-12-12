The women have now had their pictures released by police having seemingly not seen CCTV cameras. “We would like to speak to them in connection with a shoplifting incident which occurred at Boots Opticians, High Street, Lymington,” a police statement said.

The incident involved the theft of several pairs of glasses valued at £770, which occurred between 1.20pm and 1.25pm on 26 November. The glasses were concealed under a jacket and taken from the store without payment.

“We believe the women in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us,” the statement added. “Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”