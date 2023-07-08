‘Unacceptable’ delays in criminal cases across Hampshire and Isle of Wight

35 criminal cases had been unresolved for two years or more in Hampshire and Isle of Wight as of March 2023

A legal charity has condemned the delays in criminal justice as ‘unacceptable’.

Criminal courts have faced mounting pressures in the wake of the pandemic, which saw trials put on hold during lockdowns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show 35 criminal cases had been unresolved for two years or more in Hampshire and Isle of Wight as of March 2023.

For comparison, 25 cases had been outstanding for two years or longer at the same point in 2022, while none had done so as of March 2019.

‘The figures show that more people – the accused, victims, defendants and their families – are waiting to see justice and are left to cope with unresolved cases hanging over them for years,’ said Law Society president Lubna Shuja.

‘We’ve been saying these delays are unacceptable, but it is only getting worse. The government needs to act now and invest in a properly functioning system if we are to tackle the court delays.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England and Wales there were more than 62,000 incomplete cases – including 1,195 in Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

Ms Shuja added it was unlikely the Government would hit its ‘meagre’ target of reducing this backlog to 53,000 by March 2025.

She urged for investment across the justice system to cut down the number of long waits.

In Hampshire and Isle of Wight, the median waiting time across unresolved cases was 109 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, 6,073 cases were facing two-year delays – a significant rise from 3,949 the year before, and nearly ten times the 626 as of March 2019.

Last month, the House of Commons' Public Accounts Committee warned key court reforms – aimed at speeding up the time cases can be processed – had been delayed significantly.

It warned these setbacks were undermining public confidence in the justice system.