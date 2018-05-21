Vandals smash up Portsmouth school leaving glass all over classrooms

Have your say

A SCHOOL in Portsmouth will be open tomorrow after several of its windows were smashed over the weekend.

Langstone Infant School, in Baffins, was closed today following the vandalism which is thought to have happened on Sunday afternoon.

Headteacher Victoria Page said 10 of the school’s windows were smashed leaving glass all over five classrooms.

It took staff most of today to clean up the fragments.

Miss Page said: ‘I was shocked when I came in just after 7am to find the windows smashed and glass across five of the classrooms.

‘I thought we might have been able to clear it up in time for the school day to start but it was everywhere.

‘It was all over the carpets, books, pen pots, tables and cushions.

‘We had to strip everything out and make sure we got every piece of glass.

‘It has taken most of the day to clear it all.’

The windows have been boarded up and should be fixed tomorrow.

Miss Page praised the parents of the school for their support and offers to help.

‘Our parents have been amazing,’ she said.

‘They have been really supportive and we had people calling and coming to the school to see if we needed help clearing up.’

The vandalism has been reported to police.