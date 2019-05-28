Vehicle catches fire at Portsmouth car wash

FIREFIGHTERS were called to put out a vehicle blaze at a city car wash last night.

One vehicle suffered 35 per cent damage after catching fire at the Rodney Road Hand Car Wash in Fratton shortly after 8.15pm.

Crews battle the car fire in Rodney Road, Fratton, last night

Images from the scene show the vehicle alight in the car wash’s driveway, before smoke billowed above Rodney Road after it was extinguished.

A member of the public alerted the fire service who sent one crew from Southsea Fire Station to the scene at 8.20pm.

The blaze was put out using two breathing apparatus and one hosereel, before crews issued a stop message at 8.42pm.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire and the model of the vehicle damaged are not known.

Smoke billows from the Rodney Road Hand Car Wash in Fratton last night