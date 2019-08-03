Vehicle flipped over in Havant road in suspected drink driving incident

A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a car crash in Havant late last night.

Photos show that a vehicle was flipped on its side in Prospect Lane after a collision – reportedly with car parked at the side of the road.

The vehicle was seen on its side in Prospect Lane following an accident last night. Picture: Louise Fry

A 38-year-old woman has since been arrested.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 1.08am on Saturday, August 3, to a report of a road traffic collision in Prospect Lane, Havant.

‘A car was in collision with a parked car.

‘No serious injuries were reported.

‘A 38-year-old woman from Havant was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. She is currently in police custody.’

