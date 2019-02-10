Vicious Waterlooville gang who beat Ford Transit owner with crowbar have returned stolen tools

MASKED thieves who viciously attacked a husband and wife after being caught red-handed by the couple have bizarrely returned some of the tools they stole.

The couple, both 37, were assaulted on Thursday night as they tried to stop three men take the tools from a Ford Transit van in Wincanton Way, Waterlooville.

Wincanton Way in Waterlooville. Picture: Google

The man suffered a bleed on the brain and fractured skull when he was hit over the head with a crowbar in the attack at around 9.15pm leaving him needing treatment at Southampton General Hospital.

Photos on social media show him shirtless and bleeding as paramedics treat his head injury. A later photo shows him with around eight stitches on the wound.

Officers said his conditions was serious but stable. No arrests have been made.

Posting on social media the woman, who was punched in the face, said: ‘Funny how [my partner's tools] are being returned and left at the bottom of my road.

‘Bit late now you vile pieces of scum the damage is done I'm guessing you're running a bit scared and so you should you filthy animals.’

In a separate post on the morning after the attack she added: ‘Due to catching these thieves they decided to use a crowbar on my husband’s head which has caused a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain along with swelling he’s currently being transported to Southampton for surgery.

‘I received a punch in the face and almost hit with the crowbar, all of this was witnessed by our two daughters who have been left traumatised.

‘These men had all their faces masked and one screamed like a girl their fighting skills were very poor hence why they needed tools.

‘We’re both okay but my main concern is my husband’s wellbeing and my poor girls.’

She added: ‘Thank you to everyone who’s helped us so far... and for your kind messages. Please share and look out for tools being sold e.g. nail guns.’

The returned drill case was found in Tempest Way on Friday. The three men drove off in a small car, which had the boot open – one of the men was in the boot as they fled.

Chief Inspector Alex Reading previously said: ‘We are carrying out detailed enquiries into this serious assault, which is a very rare incident in this area.’

Two of the assailants were white and thin. They were wearing grey hooded tops with their faces covered, and had their hoods up covering a baseball cap.

One of the two was in his late teens and about 5ft 8ins tall.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44190046666.