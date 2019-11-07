Viking sword stolen during burglary at workshop - Regional

A Viking sword used in historical re-enactments has been stolen during a burglary.

The weapon and approximately £2,000 worth of tools were taken from a workshop on Ningwood Hill in the Cranmore area of the Isle of Wight.

Ningwood Hill. Picture: Google Maps

The burglary happened overnight between September 1 and September 2.

The workshop is situated along the main road between Newport and Yarmouth, police are asking anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously or any stationary vehicles in this area to call them.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44190394205.

‘Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.’

