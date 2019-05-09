Vile video captures moment furious ranting man shouts ‘we’re gonna rape you’ at Buckland mum-of-four who confronted group of men at Portsmouth taxi rank over abusive comments

VILE video of a woman being spat at after confronting three men in Portsmouth city centre over alleged comments to women shows one ranting man shout: 'We're gonna rape you.’

Footage shared more than 200,000 times on Facebook shows how the woman filming the incident claims to have confronted the men for alleged comments they made to female taxi customers.

The incident, filmed by a woman on her way home from a night out in Popworld, happened in Commercial Road, Portsmouth.

One man had to be restrained by his friend as mum-of-four Cherelle Ash recorded what happened and challenged the men.

During the filming one man, furious about Cherelle being near the taxi rank, says: 'We're gonna rape you. We're gonna rape the whole... country. What you gonna... do about it?'

The video was shared on May 4 and the incident was reported to police two days later.

Cherelle, 26, from Buckland, said police initially did not take a report and was ‘fobbed off’ by attending officers.

The woman said: 'I had to stand my ground. Yeah, I was loud but I did it for a very good reason.

'I watched as three girls went to get in and soon walked away from what seemed like an empty free taxi until three men clambered out shouting they were going to rape them.

'They was all sat in the car, that's why the girls who I saw get in originally got straight out and walked off hastily.

'I heard them shouting “we're going to rape you, we're going to find you and rape you” and I was walking over the roundabout and was like: “What did you just say to those women? I want to know why you think you can say that.” That's when I got my phone out.'

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: 'I can confirm that this was reported to us on May 6 and that we are investigating.

'Two incidents were recorded - public order and criminal damage. There have been no arrests at this time.

'Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44190155284.'