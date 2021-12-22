Violent robbers attack Southsea Clock Shop worker, steal £1,000 of jewellery and try to burn out getaway car

Police are hunting robbers who attacked a member of staff in a Southsea shop and then tried to burn out their getaway car.

By Tom Morton
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 12:14 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 12:18 pm

Two men went into The Clock Shop in Highland Road. They assaulted a worker, a man in his 50s, leaving him with injuries to his arms, ankle, head, hands, back and ribs. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital and has been discharged.

The pair stole jewellery worth at least £1,000, before driving off in a silver Honda Jazz which they tried to burn out in Goodwood Road, Southsea. After this they ran off.

Police want to speak to this man after a violent robbery at The Clock Shop in Southsea

Police say they have been following ‘several lines of inquiry’ to find the perpetrators and have now released a picture of a man seen in the area at the time to whom they wish to speak about the robbery, which happened at 10.50am on Wednesday, December 15.

He is white, between 30 and 40 years old, stocky and has dark hair. He was wearing light blue shorts, a light blue T-shirt, a navy blue Under Armour pull-over jacket, white trainers, black socks and carrying other dark coloured clothing.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who has any information that may assist the police investigation, has been asked to call 101 quoting 44210501533.

Or information can be submitted using this link.

The Clock Shop in Highland Road, Southsea Picture: Richard Lemmer