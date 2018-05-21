Volunteers needed by Hampshire police to join speedwatch scheme on Hayling Island

VOLUNTEERS are being sought by police to help keep roads in their community safer.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for fresh recruits to sign up to its community speedwatch group on Hayling Island.

Speedwatch is a scheme run jointly with members of the Hayling community and police and is all about educating drivers regarding their speed and the dangers of driving too fast.

Their role is to monitor the speed of passing cars. The information can be used to then provide key intelligence to police to help them combat speeding motorist and identify hotspots.

Those eager to join the group, or who would like to find out more information, are urged to email callum.younger@hampshire.pnn.police.uk.