Voyeurism arrest after 'iPhone found in vent at Denmead Junior School toilets'

A man has been arrested over voyeurism after a phone was found in a toilet block at a junior school.

Staff and parents with children at Denmead Junior School have been in shock at the grim discovery of an iPhone in a vent.

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man from Waterlooville on suspicion of voyeurism. He has been released under investigation.

‘Immediate action’ was taken by headteacher Elaine Viner and police were alerted.

Parents of the 311 pupils at the school were told the incident was ‘contained’ and that there is ‘no ongoing risk’.

In a statement to The News, Mrs Viner said: ‘I can confirm that we have been dealing with a safeguarding issue which was brought to our attention on November 29.

‘In line with our safeguarding procedures, as soon as it was brought to our attention, immediate action was taken to notify the appropriate authorities and all necessary steps have been taken to ensure that pupils are safe in our school.

‘The police are investigating the matter and parents and carers have been informed.’

Parents, pupils and staff have been asked not to speculate about the incident at the good-rated school in Bere Road, Denmead.

In its latest inspection in October, Ofsted said the school's safeguarding arrangements were effective.

The report said: 'Pupils know how to keep safe and are confident that they have an adult in school should they need to share a worry.

'Staff are well trained to identify and report any concerns they may have and do so with urgency.'

It added in some cases record keeping 'is not as diligent as it needs to be'.

The News understands the phone will be analysed to help identify potential victims, if there are any. Children at the school are aged between seven and 11.

Police release suspects under investigation but there is no time limit on when a decision has to be made about the next steps.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘Officers have made an arrest as part of an ongoing investigation.

‘It follows an incident at Denmead Junior School in Bere Road on Friday, November 29.

‘A 23-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of voyeurism. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

‘Enquiries are ongoing.’