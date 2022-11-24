'Vulnerable' Portsmouth pensioner, 83, found after being reported missing yesterday evening
A ‘VULNERABLE’ pensioner who went missing in Portsmouth yesterday has been found.
David Ede, 83, disappeared at 7pm at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham. Police issued an appeal to the public to find him, but he has since been located.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘You may have seen our appeal overnight to locate David Ede who had been reported missing.
‘We are pleased to say that he has been found. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’