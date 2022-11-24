David Ede, 83, disappeared at 7pm at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham. Police issued an appeal to the public to find him, but he has since been located.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘You may have seen our appeal overnight to locate David Ede who had been reported missing.

‘We are pleased to say that he has been found. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’

David Ede, 83, has been found after being reported missing at 7pm yesterday evening. Picture: Habibur Rahman

