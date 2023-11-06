News you can trust since 1877
Wallet stolen in knifepoint robbery in Southea as police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Portsmouth where a man had his wallet stolen after being threatened with what is thought to have been a knife.
By Kelly Brown
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:38 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses

Police have said that at around 4.15am on Saturday, November 4, a 21 year-old man from Reading reported having his wallet stolen by two men, one of whom he believed was holding a knife.

A spokesperson said: “The man was walking down Clarendon Road near to The Strand bar in Southsea when he was approached by the two men. They allowed him to remove his ID before taking the wallet and heading down Clarendon Road towards the seafront. He was not hurt.

“At 5am, an attempt was made to use one of the bank cards that was stolen at the Shell petrol station next to Lidl on Goldsmith Avenue in Fratton.”

The victim described the first man as white; aged in his late teens; approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short ginger/ light blonde hair. He was wearing black Nike tracksuit bottoms and a hooded top of which the top half was black and the bottom half was grey. He also had the bottom of his face covered by what looked like a scarf and was holding what looked like a silver-handled flick knife, although the knife itself wasn’t seen.

The second man was described as white; aged in his late teens; approximately 5ft 11ins tall, of skinny build with short, dark hair. He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black hooded top with the hood up.

The police spokesperson said: “The man also reported that a resident of Waverly Road might have witnessed the robbery. If this was you, or if you recognise the description of these men, please get in contact with us. We are also keen to talk to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Shell garage around 5am who may have seen anything suspicious.

“If you have CCTV or dashcam footage from either areas that may help with our investigation, we would also encourage you to get in touch.

“You can contact us by calling 101 quoting reference number 44230450847. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”